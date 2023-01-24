Subhash Ghai hosts star-studded birthday bash; Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan attend

The party was attended by many popular faces from the Hindi film industry

teVeteran Bollywood filmmaker Subhash Ghai celebrated his 78th birthday on Monday by hosting a grand bash. The party was attended by many popular faces from the Hindi film industry including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan and many others. According to reports, Jaya Bachchan also attended the event but left early. Many videos from the celebrations were posted on social media by a paparazzi account.

Aishwarya who appeared in Subhash Ghai's musical 1999 drama film, Taal, was accompanied by her husband, Abhishek. For the event, the actor was dressed in a bandhgala blue suit, and Aishwarya was wearing a blue Anarkali with embroidery. They also posed for the photographers outside the venue.

Subhash was seen accompanying Jaya Bachchan to the door as she left the party early. She was seen hugging the director a hug before getting into her car, wearing a white Anarkali suit. Along with Subhash, Mahima Chaudhary, who gained notoriety with his 1997 movie Pardes, also accompanied her to the gate.

Salman who appeared in the lead role in the director’s 2008 movie Yuvvraaj was also spotted at the event. He joined the filmmaker for a cake-cutting ceremony for the paparazzi at the gate. Salman was dressed in a brown jacket, maroon jeans, and a black t-shirt.

Kartik showed up to the party wearing blue denim and a full-sleeve t-shirt. Although he hasn't yet collaborated with Subhash, he was one of the very few artistes of the new generation to attend the party. Jackie Shroff, Rakesh Roshan, Anupam Kher, Shatrughan Sinha, Anil Kapoor, Alka Yagnik and Meezaan Jafri and actor brothers Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy with their families, also attended the celebrations.

Anil posed for pictures with Anupam at the venue while Jackie was seen having a small conversation with the media. Anupam wore a white shirt, black pants, and a black sleeveless jacket, whereas Anil donned a beige shirt and beige pants.

In the 1980s and 1990s, Subhash wrote, produced, and helmed several successful movies. Some of his most popular films include Kalicharan, Vishwanath, Karz, Hero, Vidhaata, Meri Jung, Karma, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Khalnayak, Pardes, and Taal.