Guests dance to Besharam Rang, Humma Humma, at sangeet ceremony of Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul

The wedding festivities for actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are now taking place at Suniel Shetty's Khandala property. Videos of the music playing at the sangeet, which took place on January 22, are going viral on social media. Guests are seen dancing to popular Bollywood songs like Aaj Ki Party, Besharam Rang, Dekha Jo Tujhe Yaar, Humma Humma, and Jhanjariya in a video footage shot from outside the venue.

On January 21, a small cocktail reception was held to kick off the wedding festivities. On January 22, mehendi and haldi took place. The couple will be wed on January 23.

Suniel Shetty, father of Athiya Shetty, told the photographers positioned outside the ceremony site on Sunday that Athiya and KL Rahul would take photos together for the media after the ceremony. He continued in Marathi by saying that he would bring his entire family on Monday so that the paparazzi could shoot pictures. Suniel expressed his gratitude for their affection and saw to it that the necessary preparations were completed for them.

Suniel's mansion in Khandala was decorated, as seen in an earlier video. Roses and fairy lights were used to decorate their home. There is a 'no phone policy' for the wedding, according to sources. The visitors have been asked not to upload any pictures or videos online.

The duo began dating in 2019 after becoming friends through a mutual acquaintance. But they didn't decide to make their romance public until last year.

