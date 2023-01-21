Madhuri Dixit reacts as husband Shriram teaches son Arin how to cook a healthy Indian dish 

Arin Dixit, the son of Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit is currently studying at the University of Southern California in the US. He recently opened up about a variety of topics, including how his life has altered since relocating to the US from Mumbai in 2021 and his experiences living there alone.

Now, Dr Shriram Nene, Madhuri Dixit's husband, who is active on YouTube, has released a video of him teaching Arin how to prepare masala oats, a ‘tasty and healthy’ Indian food item. He also shared the clip on his official Instagram handle. Madhuri made a special cameo in the father-son video and was seen tasting the food. She complimented her son's cooking and also provided him with some advice.

In the video, Shriram showed Arin how to prepare the dish and shared his ‘amazing recipe’ with him. He also spoke about the ingredients like curry leaves and mustard seeds. “That smells amazing... this is Indian cooking made easy for your son and daughter from me and my son... took all of just 10 minutes for a very healthy and tasty dish,” Shriram said in the video.

Shriram and Arin made Madhuri try their food as soon as she entered the kitchen and inquired, ‘What's cooking boys?’ After tasting the dish, Madhuri said, “He's done a good job,” as she hugged her son. She added that the food was excellent and just required a little salt to be perfect.

Shriram captioned the post, “Masala oats, 10 minutes to the ultimate comfort food! Teaching Arin to cook and take a piece of home to college.” Many users took to the comment section to react to the video. A user commented, “Great parents. Everyone should learn cooking, it is a basic survival skill.” Another fan wrote, “Omg (Oh my God). Is that Madhuri at the end?” “I need the recipe, please. It looks delicious yum,” wrote another user.