Check out Suhana Khan’s adorable birthday wish for her cousin Alia Chibba 

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan took to her Instagram stories to share an adorable throwback picture with her cousin Alia Chibba, to wish her on her birthday. She also posted a short clip with Alia in her stories, In a message she posted along with the clip, she called Alia her ‘best friend’. According to reports, Alia is the daughter of Gauri Khan’s brother Vikrant Chibba.

Also read: Suhana Khan stuns in black bodycon dress, attends party with Agastya Nanda, Aryan Khan

In the short video shared by Suhana, she can be seen wearing a floral crop top and blue pants as Alia took a mirror selfie with her. Alia was wearing a black top. Suhana was smiling as her cousin captured the moment. Suhana wrote with the post, “Happy birthday to my bestest friend, I love you (two girls and two pink heart emojis) @aliachhiba.”

Suhana also reposted Alia's old Instagram post which featured their throwback images. Little Suhana can be seen receiving a kiss from her cousin in the monochrome image. In the childhood photo, they both sported matching hairbands and looked cute. Suhana wrote, “Biggg Kiss” along with the image.

Suhana and Alia frequently share images of them together from their family gatherings, holidays, and parties. Alia went to the UAE in 2020 with Suhana and her family to attend the Indian Premier League. Back then, Alia had shared a picture with Suhana and Aryan Khan, which she captioned, “triplets.”

Also read: Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor attend ‘The Archies’ wrap party in Mumbai [Photos]

Suhana is all set to make her Hindi film debut with the upcoming Zoya Akhtar directional, The Archies along with Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. According to reports Suhana will essay the role of Veronica in the film which is slated to be released on Netflix this year.