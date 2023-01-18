Kiara Advani keeps it casual-yet-chic at Sidharth Malhotra-starrer ‘Mission Majnu’ screening

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Mission Majnu is set to stream on January 20 on Netflix. Ahead of its release, on January 17, the cast and the crew hosted a special screening for their industry friends. Kiara Advani attended the screening and her look from the night is currently going viral.

To show her support for beau Sidharth, Kiara was spotted at the screening in a simple yet chic all-white ensemble. The Shershaah actress picked a white corset top which she paired with wide flared pants and a cropped denim jacket.

Kiara rounded the look with super trendy clear strap heels and Prada's Saffiano leather shoulder bag. She ditched wearing makeup and tied her hair in a sleek bun. Her look made for the perfect movie night outfit. In case you have not seen her photos from the screening yet, check them out here:

Rumours about Kiara and Sidharth's wedding have been doing rounds on the internet since last month but the two have not confirmed the news yet. A video of Kiara hugging Sidharth after the screening and then chatting with him has also been doing rounds online.

Speaking of Mission Majnu, the film marks Rashmika Mandanna's second Hindi language project after Goodbye. The film is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and initially it was scheduled for a theatrical release on May 13, 2022.