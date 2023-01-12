Sidharth Malhotra denies rumours of his marriage to Kiara Advani; says ‘Nobody has invited me to the wedding’

Recently, there have been rumours going around about Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra tying the knot with his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani. In a recent interview, Sidharth addressed the rumours saying that he hasn’t received an invitation to the wedding. “Kisine invite nahi kiya mujhe shaadi pe (Nobody has invited me to the wedding). Public ne kiya (Not even the public), nobody has invited me. Twice I've read dates and all, I'll also check for a moment. Am I getting married?” the actor said. He also added that he would prefer people talking about his films rather than his personal life.

The actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Mission Majnu. He will be playing the role of a tailor in the spy thriller. According to reports, the film focuses on unsung heroes who are frequently overlooked.

According to sources, many fans were convinced about the marriage taking place soon. Several reports even claimed that the pair has already chosen the destination for the wedding, with a lot of celebrities expected to attend the nuptials. Kiara's recent bridal attire advertisement also sparked fresh wedding rumours. She can be seen donning a red traditional lehenga and a red veil in the advertisement.

Sidharth, who celebrated his tenth year in Bollywood last year, most recently appeared with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in Indra Kumar's Thank God. Apart from Mission Majnu, he will star in the upcoming action movie, Yodha. The Dharma Productions film, which will be directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.

Mission Majnu is a spy thriller which has been directed by Shantanu Bagchi, starring Sidharth and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The film narrates the story of a fictional covert operation during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. It is scheduled for a January 20 release on Netflix.