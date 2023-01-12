[PIC] Kartik Aaryan seeks blessings from Lord Ganesha ahead of the Shehzada trailer launch 

The trailer for Kartik Aaryan-starrer Shehzada is finally here. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is an official Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo starring Allu Arjun in the lead role. Ahead of the trailer launch, Kartik was seen seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor shared a picture on Twitter to mark the occasion.

Apart from Kartik, the film stars Kriti Sanon as the female lead and Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles.

Sharing the trailer on his official social media handle, Kartik wrote, "Shehzada Aa Raha Hai 10th Feb Only In Theatres #RohitDhawan @KartikAaryan @KritiSanon @iPritamOfficial #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar #AlluAravind #SRadhaKrishna @AmanTheGill@M_Koirala #PareshRawal @RonitBoseRoy @SachinSKhedekar #Trivikram."

Shehzada is set to release on February 10, 2023. The action drama is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S Radha Krishna and Aman Gill. Kartik was last seen in te romantic thriller Freddy opposite Alaya F. The film premiered on Disney+ Hotstar and received positive reviews from critics and the audience.