Farhan Akhtar, sister Zoya Akhtar wish Javed Akhtar on 78th birthday with heartfelt posts

Bollywood lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar celebrates his 78th birthday today. His son actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and daughter Zoya Akhtar took to Instagram to wish him a ‘happy birthday’ with heartfelt posts. Farhan posted a black and white picture of Javed in which he sported a coat and smiled while posing for the camera. Farhan captioned the picture, “Happy birthday pa. You know what you mean to me and to every person who's life, thinking and work you have influenced for the better. Love you (red heart emojis).”

Many celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Shibani Dandekar and Chunky Panday took to the comment section of Farhan’s post to share their reactions. Hrithik, Zoya and Shibani dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Bollywood actor Chunky Panday wrote, “Happy birthday Javed Saab (red heart and hug emojis).” Actor Mir Sarwar wrote, “Happy birthday Ustaad-e-mohtaram (respected teacher).”

Many fans also wished the veteran lyricist in the comments. A user wrote, “Happy birthday to the GOAT (goat and hand-folded emojis).” Another fan commented, “Happy birthday, forever legend! Keep shining.” “Happy birthday and good luck,” wrote a user.

Zoya also took to her Instagram handle to share a monochrome picture of her father from 1964. She captioned the image, “Happy birthday pa (red heart emoji).” Hrithik commented on the post saying, “Happy birthday Javed uncle.” “Happy birthday Javed uncle. What a gorgeous picture,” commented Shweta Bachchan.

Javed Akhtar is a popular lyricist and screenwriter in the Hindi- film industry, and father to Farhan and Zoya. He first married the author Honey Irani, and then in 1984, he wed Shabana Azmi. His son Farhan has two daughters, Shakya and Akira, from a previous marriage to Adhuna Bhabani. In 2016, Farhan and Adhuna divorced after 16 years of marriage. After nearly four years of dating, Farhan married Shibani Dandekar on February 19, 2022.