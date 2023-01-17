'Dahaad’ starring Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah becomes first-ever Indian series to compete in Berlin International Film Festival

Dahaad, the upcoming web series which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video soon, became the first-ever Indian web series to compete in the Berlin Film Festival. The show which has been directed by Reema Katgi and Ruchika Oberoi will be screened at the festival in February 2023. It stars Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in lead roles. According to reports, the show produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Reema, and Farhan Akhtar, has been selected for the Berlinale Series Competition.

Zoya took to Instagram on Monday to share two snaps from the show, announcing the news of its selection for the festival. She captioned the post, “Dahaad at #Berlinale. The first Indian web series to premiere at the festival!” Many celebrities took to the comment section to congratulate the team for the achievement. Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Fantastic congratulation.” Filmmaker Homi Adajania and actor Anil Kapoor dropped clapping hand emojis in the comments, while actor Ronit Roy commented, ‘Congratulations.’

According to reports, Dahaad is a crime drama, which is set in a sleepy rural town in Rajasthan. It follows sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati (Sonakshi) and her coworkers from the local police station as they investigate a series of apparent suicides that may potentially be the work of a serial killer.

“Women are disappearing without a trace in Rajasthan and nobody seems surprised. But police officer Anjali Bhaati notices a similarity in the cases: long nightly phone calls and a boyfriend that no one in the neighbourhood has ever seen,” reads the official synopsis of the show on Berlinale’s website.

Sources said that only two of the eight episodes of the crime drama will be shown at the festival. The Hindi series is one of seven shows competing for the newly established Berlinale Series Award. Actor André Holland, producer Danna Stern, and playwright Mette Heeno consist of the jury for the award. The winner of the segment will be declared on February 22, 2023.