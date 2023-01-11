Golden Globes 2023: Quinta Brunson wins Best Television Actress for ‘Abbott Elementary’

Quinta Brunson received the Golden Globe for her leading role in Abbott Elementary in the category of Best Television Actress (Musical/Comedy Series). Brunson, the show's creator and star, marked her first nomination as an actress at the Golden Globes this year.

In the ABC sitcom, Quinta plays the role of Janine Teagues, a second-grade teacher at Willard R. Abbott Elementary School in Philadelphia. Season 2 of the show began streaming on September 21, with its latest episode premiering today.

In her acceptance speech, the actress said, “Thank you for believing in this show that’s resonated in the world in a way I never would have imagined...But let’s be real — I did imagine it. That’s why I sold it to you.” She also extended gratitude to her husband, cast members, co-producers, and her team.

Abbott Elementary is also nominated for Best Musical/Comedy Television Series, Tyler James Williams for Supporting Actor, and Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James for Best Actress. With six nominations at the Emmys last year, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series and nominations for the same four actors, Abbott Elementary had made a big impression. Brunson had bagged the award for comedy writing and Ralph won the award for best supporting actress in a comedy. The casting director of the show, Wendy O’Brien, also received the Creative Arts Emmy for casting in a comedy series.

Other contenders in the category included Kaley Cuoco for The Flight Attendant, Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building, Jenna Ortega for Wednesday, and Jean Smart for Hacks.

