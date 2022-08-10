Vijay Varma's mother is worried that no one will marry her son after Darlings

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma, who has won acclaim from audiences and critics with his performance as a drunkard and a wife-beater in the recent Netflix film, Darlings, shared his mother's reaction to his performance in the movie. The actor told sources that his mother was worried that no one will marry her son after the film.

“I am getting all kinds of reactions after the release of Darlings; some are saying we hate Hamza, some are praising my performing skills but the funniest has been my mom. She watched the film and called me in panic. She was worried that no one would marry her son now. I get where she was coming from but I had such a good laugh after hearing her reaction. I had to calm her down and assure her that this won't happen. Secretly, I am also hoping it doesn't (sic),” Vijay was quoted as saying.

The actor was born and brought up in Hyderabad. According to sources, he later attended Pune's famous film school Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) to study acting without the support of his parents.



With Darlings now released on the OTT platform Netflix, the actor has an interesting lineup of films ahead including Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dahaad with Sonakshi Sinha, Mirzapur 3 and Sumit Saxena's untitled next.

Darlings tell the story of a mother-daughter duo who is searching for the daughter's husband who is apparently missing. The movie stars Shefali Shah and Alia Bhatt in lead roles along with Vijay. The film which was released on Netflix on August 5 is Alia's first film as a producer (Eternal Sunshine Productions).