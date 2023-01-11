Golden Globe 2023: Zendaya bags Best Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria

About time! Zendaya bagged her first-ever honour from Hollywood Foreign Press Association at the annual Golden Globe award ceremony. She won the award for the category of Best Actress in a TV drama series for her unmatched portrayal of a troubled teen, Rue, in the HBO drama series Euphoria.

She beat Emma D’Arcy (House of the Dragon), Laura Linney (Ozark), Hilary Swank (Alaska Daily) and Imelda Staunton (The Crown) in the category. The 26-year-old actress, however, was not at the ceremony to accept the award. According to reports, she is wrapping up the shoot for her upcoming epic science fiction film, Dune: Part Two.

Also read: MM Keeravani bags Golden Globe for Best Song for RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ in a first win for India

Prior to becoming a Golden Globe recipient, Zendaya had two Emmys for Euphoria in her kitty. Speaking of the TV series, it has been created and written by Sam Levinson of Operation: Endgame. The main character of the show is played by Zendaya, and Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie and Barbie Ferreira play pivotal parts.

Also Read: Quinta Brunson wins Golden Globe for Best Television Actress for ‘Abbott Elementary’

The first season premiered on June 16, 2019, followed by the second season which dropped on January 9, 2022. The teen drama has been renewed for a third season but the shoot is not expected to start until February 2023. Talking about her role in the show, in a media chat recently, Zendaya said, “I want people to know that there is something beautiful inside of her, whether she can see it at that time or not.”