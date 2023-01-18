[PICS] Inside Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's mehendi ceremony 

Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani is all set to marry Radhika Merchant in a grand ceremony soon. On Tuesday, a mehendi ceremony for the couple was held and the pictures from the event are now going viral on social media. In the images, the bride can be seen decked up in ‘hues of joy’, donning an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla custom-made lehenga. The official Instagram handle of the designers posted a picture of Radhika from the function on Tuesday night.

They captioned the post, “The Hues of Joy! Radhika Merchant is the picture of romantic bliss in this custom-made multi-colour Resham lehenga embroidered with floral booties and mirrors at her mehendi ceremony.” Many snaps and clips from the ceremony were also shared on social media by fan accounts. In a video, Radhika can be seen dancing on the track Ghar More Pardesiya from Alia Bhatt starrer Kalank.

Coming to Radhika’s outfit, the stunning Resham lehenga in a pink tint had broad patti borders, multicoloured flower embroidery, and mirror embroidery. The blouse came with half-length sleeves, a cropped hem, and elaborate decorations. She paired it with a matching lehenga skirt with an A-line silhouette and dori ties at the waist, embellished with tassels.

She draped a pink dupatta over her shoulder to complete the look. The future bride's accessories included a long, heavy necklace, a choker, mang tika, jhumkis, and a ring in emerald and gold tones. According to reports, Anant got engaged to Radhika on December 29, 2022, in Rajasthan. Radhika is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant.