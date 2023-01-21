Mira Rajput impresses netizens with her piano rendition of ‘Deva Deva’ from Brahmastra

Indian celebrity and actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, took to her Instagram handle today to share a soothing piano rendition of the track, Deva Deva, from the 2022 Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra. Along with the video, she wrote, ‘A day to be grateful’ and added a sun emoji. She captioned the video, “A day to be grateful. (sun emoji) Try this audio in your reels.”

Also read: Mira Rajput shares stunning photos from Goa vacation with hubby Shahid Kapoor and kiddos

Her piano performance impressed her followers, and many praised her in the comments. A fan wrote, “Good attempt.” Another user commented, “So beautiful and relaxing”. Many users on the social media platform called the rendition ‘melodious’, ‘soothing’ and ‘beautiful’.

Mira frequently shares pictures featuring Shahid, their new home, and candid snaps and videos of their children Misha and Zain on her social media accounts. Mira, a content producer who is also connected to a beauty brand, recently voiced her disapproval of the media's characterization of her as a ‘star wife.’

On the topic, Mira said on a chat show, “We ought to get over it now. Maybe it was an association that one needed to make for recall value. But even if you put that on a kid, and you say star kid, people don't like listening to ‘star kid’ for all of its nepotistic connotations and all of that. But that term is still in use like it needs to find its way out and likewise, I have never understood the concept of a star wife, what does that mean? You can have an actor or celebrity or a star who has a wife or a husband, nobody says star husband, why is there a star wife?”

Also read: Mira Rajput shares pictures from her star-studded birthday bash

According to reports, Shahid and Mira recently relocated from their home in Juhu to a new duplex in Worli. This week, Mira revealed a glimpse of how Shahid's mother Neliima Azeem, a well-known actor and Kathak dancer, has been training their daughter Misha in Kathak.