Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer Tell It Like A Woman nominated for Oscar, to compete against RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ for Best Original Song

Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer Tell It Like A Woman nominated for Oscar, to compete against RRR's Naatu Naatu

Tell it Like A Woman, starring Jacqueline Fernandez, received an Oscar nomination on Tuesday. The actress is a part of the diverse, ensemble cast international cast of the anthology film and makes an appearance in the India-set section directed by Leena Yadav.

The film was nominated for Diane Warren's song Applause in the category of Best Original Song. The song will compete with songs from Top Gun: Maverick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Everything Everywhere All at Once will also be up against RRR's Naatu Naatu in the competition.

Jacqueline took to Instagram on Wednesday in response to the news, writing, “Beyond words right now. Congratulations to @dianewarren @sofiacarson for the Oscar nomination for ‘Applause’ and making us all proud! It was an honour to be associated with this beautiful film ‘Tell it like a woman’ alongside such esteemed artists! Thank you @leenaclicks @chiaratilesi @lucasakoskin @andreaiervolinoproducer @wditogether @aseematographer @arrahman.”

She also congratulated team RRR for their achievement, adding, “Also big congratulations to Team RRR for Naatu Naatu nomination!!! My best wishes and love to the entire team and all the nominees.”

Tell it Like A Woman also stars Marcia Gay Harden, Jennifer Hudson, Eva Longoria, and Cara Delevigne. The film was shot in India, Italy, Japan, and the USA. It features seven inspirational and powerful tales of women. Along with RRR, the documentaries All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers received nominations for Best Documentary Short and Best Documentary Feature, respectively.

Jacqueline last appeared in Hindi language films Ram Setu and Cirkus, both of which tanked at the box office.

