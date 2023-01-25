Oscars 2023: India bags three nominations; RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ nominated for Best song; Check out the full list here

Oscars 2023 will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel

The 95th Academy Awards nominations have been released, and it should come as no surprise that RRR has been nominated for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu (one of three nods for Indian cinema). The film also won the Golden Globe in the same category earlier this month. The four other nominated songs are This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once, Hold My Hand by Lady Gaga from Top Gun: Maverick, Lift Me Up by Rihanna from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Applause from Tell It Like A Woman.

Also read: SS Rajamouli’s speech at Critics Choice Awards wins hearts; Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu react

The official handle of RRR took to Twitter to share the news, writing, “We created history.” Proud and privileged to share that #NaatuNaatu has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. #Oscars #RRRMovie.”

All That Breathes, an Indian-produced documentary, has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film, and The Elephant Whisperers, another Indian-produced documentary, has been nominated for Best Documentary Short. Chhello Show, India's official Oscar entry, was excluded from the final list of nominees for Best International Feature Film.

Earlier, Mother India, Salaam Bombay, and Lagaan were nominated for Best International Feature Film, making RRR, and the documentaries the only other Indian films to share the honour. If MM Keeravaani wins an Oscar in addition to his Golden Globe, he will join a select group of Indian Oscar winners that also includes Bhanu Athaiya, who won Best Costume Design for Gandhi, AR Rahman, Gulzar, and sound engineer Resul Pookutty, who won for their work on the British-produced film Slumdog Millionaire, which was set in India.

With 11 nominations, the twisty sci-fi thriller Everything Everywhere All at Once dominated the 95th Academy Awards nominations. It was closely followed by the World War I epic All Quiet on the Western Front and the dark humorous look at a friendship that takes place during the Irish Civil War, The Banshees of Inisherin, both of which received nine nominations.

The Oscars will once again be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who has served as emcee three times. He led the ceremony in 2017 and 2018. After going two years without a host, the Oscars resumed their host format last year with Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall. The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at the Ovation Hollywood.

Here is the nomination list:

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Director

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, TÁR

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Also read: RRR director SS Rajamouli has a fanboy moment as he meets Steven Spielberg with MM Keeravani

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

TÁR

Triangle of Sadness

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Eo

The Quiet Girl

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle and a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

TÁR

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Music (Original Song)

Naatu Naatu, RRR

Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hold My Hand, Top Gun Maverick

This is a Life, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Applause, Tell

Best Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Also read: Oscars to live telecast all 23 categories of the awards in the 2023 ceremony

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake, and I Think I Believe It

Best Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best Documentary Short

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate