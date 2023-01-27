‘Hooted, laughed, cried even’: How celebs are cheering for Pathaan's box office success

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan hit the theatres on January 25 and within the first two days of its release, the action drama managed to collect over INR 120 crores at the box office. While the Siddharth Anand directorial has received a thumbs-up from critics, it has also garnered an overwhelming response from celebrities.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan breaks Bollywood’s dry spell at box office; collects INR 57 crores on opening day

Pathaan has pulled people back to the theatres and tinsel town natives like Sayani Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna and more are sharing posts online cheering for Shah Rukh, Deepika and John Abraham.

In a tweet, Sayani wrote, “Interval. #Pathaan Jaws dropped. Salivating.Edge of seats! Hooted, laughed, cried even! Eyes haven't had a field day like this in a while! @iamsrk you Sexiest Beast! Ovaries exploding! @deepikapadukone I have no idea about the plot cause you are a sizzling sax ball! Screen on (fire emojis).”

Other than Sayani, Arjun Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Vicky Kaushal also reviewed the film positively on their Instagram handles.

Shah Rukh's daughter, Suhana Khan also shared a poster of Pathaan which it is being touted as the biggest opener of Hindi cinema with ₹ 100 crore collection.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and more watch Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’

Speaking of Pathaan, the film marks Shah Rukh's comeback to the silver screen after four-year-long hiatus. The actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.