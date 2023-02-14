Virat-Anushka and Athiya-KL Rahul leave for Udaipur to attend Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's vow renewal ceremony

Many popular Indian cricketers and their spouses seem to be travelling to Udaipur on Valentine's Day to join Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's wedding festivities. Tuesday saw newlyweds KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty arrive at the airport after Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted there. According to sources, it appeared that the couple was going to board a flight to Udaipur. A video of the couple at the airport was posted on social media by a paparazzi page.

Also read: Couple goals! Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stanković to have another wedding on Valentine's Day in Udaipur

Athiya was dressed in blue jeans, a matching denim jacket, and a white crop top. Rahul joined her wearing a grey tracksuit, a white t-shirt, and a cardigan. Despite appearing to be in a hurry, they took a little break to pose for photos. A fan commented on the post by the paparazzi account saying, “Sab Hardik ki shadi mai jaa rahe hai.”

Hardik is married to dancer Natasa Stankovic of DJ Wale Babu fame. On Valentine's Day in Udaipur, they will renew their wedding vows. The couple also has a son named Agastya, who is two years old. Natasa and Hardik will reportedly reaffirm their vows in a white wedding, according to sources.

Virat and Anushka were also spotted at the airport early on Tuesday wearing casual attire. They are expected to take part in the festivities as well. Along with their son Agastya, brother Krunal Pandya, his wife Pankhuri Sharma, and their son Kavir, Hardik and Natasa were seen at the Mumbai airport on Monday.

Hardik and Natasa were engaged on January 1, 2020, on a yacht in Dubai. In July 2020, their son Agastya was born. After they performed a private wedding ceremony during the Covid lockdown, Hardik frequently referred to Natasa as his wife.

Also read: Inside Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s haldi ceremony was a dreamy affair covered in yellow [PICS]

On January 23, Rahul and Athiya tied the knot in a small ceremony at Suniel Shetty's residence in Khandala. The couple's wedding reception will take place following the IPL season, according to Suniel.