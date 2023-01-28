Inside Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s haldi ceremony was a dreamy affair covered in yellow [PICS]

On January 27, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul shared some images from their haldi ceremony on Instagram and it was nothing short of a fairytale. The pair got married in Athiya's father Suniel Shetty's Khandala home on January 23, and for their pre-wedding celebration, they transformed a small portion of the location into a marigold paradise.

Also read: Athiya Shetty’s wedding look decoded: New bride wears lehenga by Anamika Khanna

There was no less than a carnival of yellow hues everywhere in some inside photos from the event which were shared online. Athiya wore a peach-pink outfit with golden accents for the haldi ceremony while Rahul donned a chikankari kurta in ivory. Sharing the photos, Athiya captioned the post, “ Sukh (happiness).”

The decor for Athiya and Rahul's haldi ceremony included luxuriant green trees that were adorned with vibrant yellow marigold flowers. Pictures from the lovely venue were shared online by the decor company ‘Rani Pink’. Going by the pictures, the celebration was held outside, where a flight of stairs leading to a space with marigolds suspended from the ceiling can be seen.

Another image provided a peek inside a room where wooden chairs were used to match the colour scheme. For the bride and groom, there were also two couches in vivid marigold colour.

Sharing the snaps, the Instragam handle of the company wrote, “When I met Athiya, I knew instinctively that this wedding was going to be special. Our aesthetics matched perfectly, there was balance, honesty and trust. We knew how to feed off each other to create and build. Every layer of the decor was detailed and I can't tell you how much fun we had. The storyline for each day was different yet the foundation of our design stayed intact. The haldi was a blooming marigold garden with layers from floor to ceiling. We detailed every tiny corner. It was intimate and beautiful. The sun was shining, marigolds were dancing and there were two families celebrating love!”

Also read: Guests dance to Besharam Rang, Humma Humma at sangeet ceremony of Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul

Athiya and Rahul's wedding was an intimate ceremony with only close family and friends in attendance. The couple's wedding reception will most likely take place in Mumbai after the IPL season, according to Suniel Shetty.

