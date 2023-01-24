Athiya Shetty’s wedding look decoded: New bride wears lehenga by Anamika Khanna

Indian actress Athiya Shetty tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul at her father Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala on Monday (January 23). On Monday night, the couple took to their Instagram handles to share a few snaps from the ceremony which they captioned with a heartfelt message. They wrote, “In your light, I learn how to love…Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.”

Coming to their wedding outfits, Rahul matched Athiya in an embroidered ivory sherwani designed by Anamika Khanna while the actress wore a soft pink chikankari lehenga by the designer for the occasion. Chikankari is one of Lucknow's oldest and most popular textile decoration styles According to reports, the beautiful piece was handwoven from silk and featured zardozi and jaali embroidery. Additionally, it had an intricately crafted silk organza veil and dupatta. According to Anamika, the dress was “a labour of love and took approximately 10,000 hours to make.”

Talking about the outfit in a recent interview, Anamika revealed that her inspiration behind creating the piece was Athiya herself. “Athiya's got extremely fine, subtle, and beautiful taste. I wanted to develop something special for her that resonant with the fact that she was going to be the bride, but she was never going to be that bride for whom everything else takes over. She has a very strong personality, and I think she's acutely aware of it,” she said.

Anamika added, “Nothing is screaming for attention [with the lehenga], and yet, it's just so her. Safe to say that it is not an outfit she will get bored of even in the coming years.”

Athiya embodied the ‘less is more’ fashion trend while styling her bridal lehenga. She chose blush pink makeup, nude pink lips, and kohl-lined eyelashes. The outfit was completed with a centre-parted bun, a hefty choker necklace, mang tika, earrings, and bangles.