Allu Arjun takes a break from Pushpa 2 shoot; spends quality time with family at Ranthambore National Park

Telugu film actor Allu Arjun recently visited the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan with his family. A video of the actor enjoying a safari at the park has been doing rounds on social media. In the clip, Allu can be seen sitting near his son Allu Ayaan on a jeep while taking pictures of a tiger, which stood a few feet away from the car. Allu was donning a black and white shirt for the safari.

According to sources, the actor has currently taken a break from the shoot of his upcoming film, Pushpa: The Rule. Reports added that he wrapped up the first schedule of the film in Vishakhapatnam where the introduction song for the movie was shot. The makers of the film went ahead after a look test in November 2022. Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, the film’s cinematographer took to Instagram to share a look of the actor from the film, captioning the post, “beginning of the adventure.”

Pushpa: The Rule is the sequel to the 2021 action film, Pushpa: The Rise. The film which was helmed by Sukumar was released in theatres on December 17, 2021, and was a success at the box office. The second part will follow the story of the face-off between the characters of Allu and Fahadh Faasil. The movie will also star Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli.

At an event, Allu said about the upcoming film, “I know all of you have been asking me for updates about Pushpa 2. I have a small one. If it was ‘Thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 1, it’ll be ‘Asalu Thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 2. Definitely, I’m hoping everything will turn out to be positive. I’m excited, I hope that excitement touches you too.”