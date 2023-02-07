Pushpa star Allu Arjun gets mobbed by fans as he attends an event; greets them with folded hands

Indian actor Allu Arjun was recently surprised when hundreds of fans lined out to see him as he stepped out for an event. Allu is currently busy filming for the second instalment of the Pushpa franchise. A few video clips that have appeared on social media show bouncers struggling to contain the crowd as they try to approach Allu. The actor can be seen waving back and greeting his fans with his palms folded, in the video.

According to sources, the team recently shot the title song for the movie in Vishakhapatnam, where Pushpa: The Rule is being filmed. According to sources, Allu recently travelled to attend a celebration that was gatecrashed by hordes of his admirers. The actor was hailed by fans in the footage with cheers and whistles. He reacted by folding his hands and even blowing kisses.

In November of last year, Pushpa: The Rule conducted a look test. The film's cinematographer, Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, shared a photo from the test, calling it ‘The beginning of the adventure.’ Allu and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the main villain towards the end of the first chapter, will square off in the second instalment. Rashmika Mandanna will also star in the second part, respiring her role of Srivalli.

At the event, Allu said on the topic of Pushpa: The Rule, “I know all of you have been asking me for updates about Pushpa 2. I have a small one. If it was ‘thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 1, it’ll be ‘asalu Thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 2. Definitely, I’m hoping everything will turn out to be positive. I’m excited, I hope that excitement touches you too.”

The first part of Pushpa titled Pushpa: The Rise, which was originally filmed in Telugu, was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It was Allu's first movie with a simultaneous release in five languages.