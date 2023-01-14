Makar Sankranti calls for setting up the dining table with traditional delicacies, spending quality time with our loved ones, and gorging on sweets like Sunnundalu. For the unversed, Sunnundalu is a traditional Indian sweet dish made with urad dal, jaggery, ghee, and a dash of love.

Basically, these are sweet balls that you can munch on post your meal. Given that these are made from urad dal, you don’t have to worry about holiday weight gain either. You can even serve them as evening snacks with a hot cup of chai.

Earlier today, Pushpa actor Allu Arjun’s wife was seen making this sweet dish with her daughter Arha. The mother-daughter duo spent some time together and looked super cute in the video Sneha shared online.

She captioned the post, “Its festival time or as Arha says its ‘Laddoo’ time! This year on Sankranti, Arha has joined me for the first time in making sunnundalu, which is rooted in both tradition and health. Happy Sankranti, from my family to yours #RootedLiving #RootedInTradition #Sankranti #Laddoo #Sunnundalu #FamilyTime”

In this article, we bring you the recipe of Sunnundalu that you must try out on the special occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups roasted urad dal

1 cup sugar

1 tablespoon rice

1/2 cup ghee

Method:

Roast the rice till it turns red on a medium flame

Next, roast the urad dal on medium flame till it turns brown in colour

Leave these two ingredients to cool for 10-12 minutes

Blend roasted rice and urad dal together along with powdered jaggery

Next, heat ghee on a high flame

In a wide tray, put the finely ground mixture and slowly pour the heated ghee

Mix everything together, rub some ghee in your palms and roll the mixture into round ladoos

