Chef Narayan Sharma shares Gud Ka Halwa recipe ahead of Makar Sankranti

As a child, the author remembers waking up to the smell of ghee and jaggery-laden Gud Ka Halwa, which her mom used to make every Makar Sankranti morning. The festivity used to start with a warm bowl of this sweet treat followed by brewing hot tea and some biscuits on the side.

Also Read: Shine in Sankranti's festive baubles with Mortantra’s latest Mishr collection

In India, festivities, more often than not, are associated with the food the family relishes to mark the day. The harvest festivals that fall during the winter months, namely Lohri, Pongal, and Makar Sankranti are all about spending quality time with your loved ones and eating your heart out.

Chef Narayan Dutt Sharma, Culinary Head of Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd, has shared a recipe for restaurant-style Gud Ka Halwa that you can make at home to keep winter at bay. The recipe is a sweet and warm indulgence packed with love and nostalgia that you must try out.

Ingredients:

Two and a half tablespoons of ghee

One cup of soaked semolina

50 gms jaggery/gud (soaked in one cup water)

1/2 teaspoon powdered cardamom

Pinch of saffron

50 gms sliced pistachio

50 gms sliced almonds

Four tablespoons brown sugar

Method:

Soak semolina in water for about 15-20 minutes

Warm ghee in a heavy-bottomed vessel while the semolina is soaking

Add soaked semolina to this vessel and roast it till it turns brown

Now, add jaggery water, cardamom powder, saffron, sliced pistachio and almonds with brown sugar to the vessel

Continue to stir till the halwa reaches desired consistency and then serve hot

Mail: muskankhullar@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @muskankhullar03