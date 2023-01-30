[PICS] Athiya Shetty dons Anjul Bhandari georgette lehenga for her mehendi ceremony; accessorises it with her grandmom’s earrings

Athiya's mehendi outfit was handwoven and covered in more than 39,000 Swarovski crystals

Actress Athiya Shetty recently wed cricketer KL Rahul in a small ceremony. At Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala, the couple exchanged vows in front of their close friends and family. The most recent images to be shared from the festivities were from Athiya and Rahul's mehendi ceremony.

Also read: Inside Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s haldi ceremony was a dreamy affair covered in yellow [PICS]

The couple and their family members have been sharing photos from the marriage celebrations. In the pictures, Athiya looked ethereal for the mehendi ceremony while wearing a bespoke Chikankari lehenga decorated with Swarovski crystals, which she accessorised with her Nani's (grandmom) antique earrings, demonstrating that family heirlooms passed down from grandparents make the ideal wedding jewellery.

Athiya and Rahul shared some photos from their Mehendi ceremony on Sunday night on Instagram. Athiya selected a custom-made Anjul Bhandari off-white pure georgette lehenga outfit for the event, which featured elaborate detailing. The actor wore the lehenga outfit with a shirt, dupatta, and skirt made of 24-kali Chikankari.

The heirloom item was handwoven and covered in more than 39,000 Swarovski crystals, sequins, and tiny pearls. The details of the outfit were shared by the designer on her Instagram page with the caption, “Love and only love for our gorgeous Bride @athiyashetty.”

Athiya wore the lehenga by wrapping her ornately decorated dupatta around her like a cape. She added embellishments to the outfit, including elaborate gold and Polki bracelets, a diamond ring, a stunning mang tika, and exquisite old-fashioned earrings from her grandmom's collection. The statement earrings had a sleek chain, colourful beads, and a shape inspired by the moon.

Also read: Athiya Shetty’s wedding look decoded: New bride wears lehenga by Anamika Khanna

Athiya sported a sleek hairstyle with curled ends, subtle eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, thick mascara on the lashes, blushed pink radiant skin, pink lip shade and darker brows. Rahul, meanwhile, complemented his bride in a mint green full-sleeve kurta, cut-sleeve Nehru jacket, and matching pyjamas set.