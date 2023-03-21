Hold on tight! Announces Shah Rukh Khan as he collaborates with Bhuvam Bam for 'Pathaan' OTT release

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan became one of the highest-grossing films of 2023 and now, after crunching numbers at the box office, the film will witness an OTT release. The team announced the film's release on Amazon Prime Video on March 22 and for promoting the same, SRK collaborated with YouTube sensation and comedian Bhuvam Bam.

In the video, we see Shah Rukh jokingly complain about Bhuvan's creativity and inability to come up with new ideas to promote Pathaan's OTT release. The actor, towards the end, gives the audience an ab-tease and urges them to watch the movie.

Speaking of Pathaan, the film was released on January 25 and witnessed an early start on the Republic Day weekend. It stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. John, who collaborated with SRK for the first time, played his arch-nemesis in the spy action.

It is a part of Yash Raj's spy universe and also sees special performances by Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

The film, which marked SRK’s comeback to the silver screen after four long years, broke Bollywood’s dry spell at the box office and became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023, the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of all time and the fifth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

