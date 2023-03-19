Shah Rukh Khan hugs new bride Alanna Panday; emotional moment from wedding goes viral

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday got married to her longtime boyfriend Ivor McCray in Mumbai last week and videos from the dreamy affair have now gone viral. In one of the videos, we see Shah Rukh Khan hug the new bride Alanna Panday and bless her and her hubby Ivor.

In the video, Alanna is seen saying, 'Thank you for coming' while hugging the Pathaan actor. For the unversed, Shah Rukh attended the wedding with his wife Gauri Khan and there are multiple videos of the couple enjoying the ceremony.

In one of the videos, we see the Bollywood dancing to AP Dhillon's song Dil Nu. For the ceremony, Shah Rukh picked a black tuxedo which he paired with a crisp white shirt. Gauri, on the other hand, kept her look chic in a green and black cutout gown.

Take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Pathaan by Siddharth Anand. The film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead role. The action thriller marked SRK's comeback to the silver screen after four-year-long hiatus and also broke Bollywood's dry spell at the box office.

Produced by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films, the film grossed ₹1,046.31 crores and became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023 and the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

