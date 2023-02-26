Shah Rukh Khan shares a still from 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa', says ‘Taught me that sometimes u lose the moment’

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2023 action film, Pathaan

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram handle on Sunday to share a throwback picture from his 1994 romantic comedy film, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. The actor also shared some thoughts about the movie, which completes 29 years of its release today, in the caption. Shah Rukh starred in the movie alongside Deepak Tijori and Naseeruddin Shah. It also marked the debut of Suchitra Krishnamurthy. Today, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa is remembered for its romantic triangle and catchy soundtrack.

Sharing a still from the film, Shah Rukh captioned the post, “At that stage…in that age…..raw….uncontrolled….craft still undefined….surrounded by the best cast and crew in India and a director who I miss every day! Taught me that sometimes u lose the moment…. but win everything else…I am sure somewhere, some world Sunil did too!!”

Many celebrities and fans of the actor took to the comments to share their reactions. Celebrities like Shruti Haasan, Farah Khan and Raashii Khanna dropped heart emojis in the comment section A user wrote, “made my day.” Another fan said, “Sunil is still one of the best.” “The best romcom India ever produced !!” read another comment.

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa was directed by Kundan Shah and was released on February 25, 1994. The movie received praise from critics and audiences alike and went on to gross INR 5.5 crore at the box office. The music of the film was scored by Jatin-Lalit.

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2023 action film, Pathaan, with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The Siddharth Anand directional was successful at the box office grossing nearly INR 505 crores at the Indian box office (Hindi) to date.