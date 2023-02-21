[VIDEO] DU teachers groove to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' with students, Shah Rukh Khan reacts

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has been making the news every single day ever since its release. Whether it is the film's box office numbers or BTS videos from the shoot, Pathaan is going strong. Today, it is a viral video of Delhi University teachers performing on Jhoome Jo Pathaan that has taken the internet by storm.

In the video, teachers of Jesus and Mary College, Delhi can be seen grooving to the title track of the action thriller film with their students. Dressed in sarees, the "cool professors" have aced the hook step of the song sung by Arijit Singh, Sukriti Kakar, Vishal and Sheykhar.

Shah Rukh came across this video on Twitter and instantly reacted to the same. His tweet reads, "How lucky to have teachers and professors who can teach us and have fun with us also. Educational Rockstars all of them!!"

Take a look at the video here:

How lucky to have teachers and professors who can teach us and have fun with us also. Educational Rockstars all of them!! pic.twitter.com/o94F1cVcTV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 21, 2023

Speaking of Pathaan, the film was released on January 25 and broke Bollywood's dry spell at the box office within the first three days. The film, so far, has grossed ₹1,001.03 crores worldwide. The Siddharth Anand directorial marked Shah Rukh's comeback to the silver screen after four-year-long hiatus.

He was last seen in Zero by Aanand L Rai co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film received mixed reviews and failed to crunch numbers at the box office. With Pathaan, Khan gave the highest-grossing film of his career and the fifth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time with Dangal retaining the top spot.

Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.