'Pathaan Day' to be celebrated across India as Shah Rukh Khan-starter crosses ₹ 500 cr mark [DEETS]

The Siddharth Anand-directorial Pathaan, a Yash Raj Films production, is currently making history at the box office in India and abroad, earning a total of INR 964 crore so far. The action film starring Shah Rukh Khan has earned $44.27 million so far in foreign markets while the overall net collection in India is a little around INR 500 crore.

In spite of the fact that Baahubali 2 holds the highest box office earnings of all time in the Hindi film industry, Pathaan is on track to surpass it in the coming weeks. Pathaan is currently on mission INR 511 crore, and that seems to be quickly becoming a reality.

And now that Pathaan is entering its fourth week, YRF and the exhibitors have decided to show appreciation to the audience for all the support they have gotten in the previous several weeks. In honour of Pathaan's unprecedented box office success, national chains PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis, as well as Miraj, Movie Time, and Mukta A2 among others, have decided to reduce the cost of Pathaan tickets to INR 110 flat on February 17.

According to media reports, the exhibitors have said, "It's a gesture for the audience and the support they have shown to the film all through its run. The ones who missed seeing the film till date can watch it at rates that are easy on their pockets now and the rest can go for repeat viewing to enjoy the historic success on the big screen. It's a win and win for all."

The studio and exhibitors are hopeful that increased attendance over the fourth weekend will boost collections. The box office behemoth is quickly approaching INR 970 crore in worldwide receipts, and it won't be long until it surpasses the coveted INR 1000 crore gross worldwide mark. Pathaan is currently the fifth-highest-grossing Indian movie worldwide, trailing only Dangal, Baahubali 2, RRR, and KGF: Chapter 2. Pathaan has not yet been released in non-traditional international markets, in contrast to other films.

