Shah Rukh Khan strikes an intense pose in a photoshoot by Dabboo Ratnani

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani took to his Instagram handle on February 15 to share a picture of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan from a photoshoot. It’s not clear whether the snap was taken recently or is from an old shoot but the actor looks intense in the picture. It features the Pathaan star, who is well groomed, with gelled hair, sitting on a colourful couch while posing for the camera. Dabboo captioned the image, “The Best.” He also added a heart and a fire emoji in the caption.

Shah Rukh was seen donning a black turtleneck in the snap with blue denim pants. A pink chandelier and a lamp were also visible in the background. Many fans and celebrities too to the comment section to share their reactions. Saba Ali Khan commented, “Fab (fabulous) photography.” A fan wrote, “Badshah sinhasan par baith chuka hai (The king has sat on the throne). Another user said, “The very best!” Many fans also dropped heart emojis in the comments.

Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2023 Hindi-language action flick, Pathaan, which was released on January 25. The film which was directed by Siddharth Anand also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in important roles. The movie was produced by Yash Raj Films and was successful at the box office minting over INR 900 crores worldwide. Pathaan also featured a cameo appearance by Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Shah Rukh will next be seen in the upcoming Atlee film, Jawan, with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra. The film is expected to release on June 2. The actor will also play the lead in Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming project, Dunki, with Taapsee Pannu. The film is scheduled for a December 2023 release.