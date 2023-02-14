Deepika Padukone hugs Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam, cute moment in ‘Besharam Rang’ BTS video 

When Besharam Rang was released, it led to multiple controversies and was scrutinised for more reasons than one. However, the peppy track by Vishal and Shekhar also garnered love and made many groove. Now, the makers have unveiled a BTS video of Besharam Rang featuring Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan's team at their candid best.

Vaibhavi Merchant, the choreographer of the song, can be seen talking about Shah Rukh's hot avatar in the clip and how his entry made her jaw drop. “He is a man of magic! When I saw him, my jaw dropped,” she said.

Another sweet moment that has been captured in the video features Deepika and Shah Rukh's son AbRam. The Om Shanti Om actress can be seen cuddling AbRam and hugging him tightly while he is busy eating his candy.

Take a look at the video here:

Talking about the shoot, Deepika said in the video, “It was not easy, the weather was really difficult but Vaibhavi kept the mood light. Somewhere deep down inside you always hope that people standing around you will start dancing. It happened with both of our songs - they (Spanish dancers and crew) didn’t know the language but something about that emotion would connect like a celebration. It was so lovely to see how movies, cinema and music truly transcend borders.”

Pathaan broke Bollywood's dry spell at the box office within the first three days of its release. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra, the YRF spy drama has grossed ₹ 934.41 crores so far and still running strong.