Alanna Panday shares official photos from wedding with Ivor McCray; says, ‘Yesterday was a fairy tale’

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday who is a social media influencer and model tied the knot with American photographer and videographer Ivor McCray on Thursday. The wedding ceremony which took place in Mumbai was attended by the couple’s family and friends.

The event saw many popular names from the Hindi film industry and celebrities like Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya also took to their social media handles to share images from the celebration. Now, Alaana has posted some snaps from the wedding on her social media handle.

Alanna took to her Instagram handle on Friday to share an array of dreamy pictures from the marriage ceremony. The bride who is the daughter of Chunky Panday’s brother Chikki Panday chose a white lehenga for the event and she looked like a dream in the pictures.

In the first image, Alanna and Ivor were seen holding hands during their wedding. The second snap was a naturalistic shot of the two sharing a hug. Ivor and Alanna could also be seen gazing at each other and grinning in the sixth photo from their wedding album. The last image featured her and Ivor kissing.

She captioned the post, “Yesterday was a fairy tale, I love you more than anything in the world @ivor can’t wait to start a family with you.” Ivor also took to the comment section of the post, commenting, “My wife, I love you so much.”

Alanna’s wedding lehenga was designed by Manish Malhotra who shared a picture of the outfit on his Instagram handle, writing, “The fairytale elegance of her white wedding in our threads. Our Manish Malhotra bride adorns an ivory handcrafted threadwork lehenga, embellished with subtle pearls, bugle beads and crystals. Her look is complemented by a romantic veil featuring scallops and our signature petal edging finish.”

Several celebrities, including Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan, actress Shibani Dandekar, and Ananya's parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey, attended the wedding. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Shanaya Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, and Maheep Kapoor were also seen at the function in the wedding videos and pictures which were shared on social media.