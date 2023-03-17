Wonder Woman Gal Gadot goes 'Happy Birthday Ma,' as she reacts to Alia Bhatt's latest clicks

Alia Bhatt, this year, rang in her birthday in the presence of her loved ones in London. She visited the luxurious Chinese restaurant MiMi Mei Fair by food entrepreneur Samyukta Nair. Bhatt shared the clicks from the intimate dinner on her social media handle and amongst the first ones to react was Wonder Woman fame Gal Gadot.

For the unversed, Bhatt is making her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot-starrer Heart of Stone. Gadot took to the comment section of Bhatt's cutesy photos and wrote, "Happy Birthday Ma." The comment, as per the last counting, has close to 3.2K likes.

Directed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone also stars Matthias Schweighöfer and Jamie Dornan. The film marks Bhatt's first Hollywood as well as action film. While shooting for the American spy thriller, Bhatt was pregnant with her first child, daughter Raha Kapoor. The film is scheduled to be released on August 11, 2023, by Netflix.

Other than Heart of Stone, Bhatt also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline with Ranveer Singh. The film marks their second collaboration after Gully Boy. Directed by Karan Johar, the romantic comedy also stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra. It is set to release on July 28.