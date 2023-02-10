Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal shake a leg together at wedding in Jaipur; Fans call them ‘The two gems of Priyadarshan’

In the clip shared by Akshay, he can be seen dancing to dhol beats with Mohanlal

Actor Akshay Kumar appears to have loved every minute of a recent Jaipur wedding he attended. The Bollywood actor took to Instagram on February 10 to share a video of him dancing in a baraat with popular Malayalam actor Mohanlal.

In the clip, Akshay can be seen dancing to dhol beats with Mohanlal, who was wearing a blush blue sherwani, white pants, and a cream pagdi. Akshay was dressed in a cream kurta and white pyjamas. They also did some bhangra while entwining their feet. Akshay and Mohanlal hugged after finishing dancing while the groom and other guests at the wedding applauded them.

Akshay captioned the video, “I’ll forever remember this dance with you @mohanlal Sir. Absolutely memorable moment.” Many fans of the actors took to the comment section to share their reactions. A fan wrote, “Priyadarshan ke Do Anmol rattan.” Another user said, “Happiness is seeing your favourite actor smiling.” “Two legends of Indian Cinema #AkshayKumar sir & #Mohanlal sir,” said a fan.

Recently, Mohanlal was reportedly filming for his appearance in Rajinikanth's upcoming film, Jailer, in Jaisalmer. Earlier this week, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were married in Jaisalmer. When the paparazzi spotted Mohanlal at the city's airport, they asked whether he was attending the event. To which, he replied that he was not invited to the ceremony.

Later on the same day, he shared a picture with Karan Johar, who attended the wedding. He posted the photo on Twitter with the caption, "Time well spent with Karan @karanjohar." Mohanlal will be next seen in the upcoming Jeethu Joseph film, Ram.

Akshay will be next seen in Raj Mehta's family comedy Selfiee, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, Nushratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty. The movie is scheduled for a February 23, 2023 release. In addition to this, he will co-star with actor Tiger Shroff in the action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

