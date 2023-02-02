Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar groove to ‘Main Khiladi’ from Selfiee

Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar will be soon seen sharing the screen in their upcoming film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. On Thursday, the actors took to Instagram to share a video of them dancing to the song, Main Khiladi, from Akshay’s upcoming film Selfiee. They were seen sporting black sunglasses and black outfits in the video. They also performed the hook step from the song which is a remake of the 1994 track, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, which was picturised on Akshay and Saif Ali Khan.

Akshay captioned the video, “So Tiger Shroff played Main Khiladi with me and this happened!! How about you make a Main Khiladi reel (Instagram Reels) with your bestie? I’ll repost.” While many fans took to the comment section of the post to praise Tiger’s dancing skills, Akshay’s energetic performance also left users impressed.

A fan commented, “Akki's (Akshay's) energy at this age.” Actress Archana Puran Singh also commented on the post, writing, “This is (heart and fire emojis).” Another user wrote, “My God… I mean Tiger is greatttt but Akshay sir (fire emojis), the beat sense.” Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff also took to the comment section, saying, “Toooo good!”

On Wednesday, the song was released bringing back the 90s nostalgia to the viewers. The track also featured Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty who also star in Selfiee. The original track was sung by Udit Narayan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya and the music was composed by Anu Malik. The remake has been created by Tanishk Bagchi. Selfiee has been helmed by Raj Mehta and is scheduled for a February 24 release.

Last month, Tiger took to his Instagram handle to share an update on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan sharing some pictures from the film’s mahurat shot. Referring to Akshay as ‘Bade’ in the caption, Tiger wrote, “Bade, I may have been born the same year you were launched, but I am sure you can still kick and jump higher than me. And, the journey of one of the biggest action spectacles begins today.”

