Rashmika Mandanna says she can no longer sway to ‘Saami Saami’ from Puspha, here's why

Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, apart from its action-packed and high-on-drama plot, garnered love for its album. The film’s song, Saami Saami, with Rashmika Mandanna continues to rule the dance floor.

The hook step also went viral and Rashmika has performed it on multiple occasions. However, now, the actress is refusing to perform it for her fans to avoid back issues.

In an AMA session, a fan expressed that they want to groove with Rasmika on the popular dance number and the actress said, “I’ve done saami saami step tooooo many times.. that now I feel like I’ll have issues with my back when I get older.. why you do this to me re.. ?? let’s do something else when me meet.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika was last seen in Mission Majnu with Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra. The film marked Rashmika’s second stint in Hindi films after Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.

Next up, she has Animal with Ranbir Kapoor in the works. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, stars Ranbir in the lead role alongside Anil Kapoor who plays his father. Rashmika replaced Parineeti Chopra who hopped out of Animal to sign an Imtiaz Ali film.