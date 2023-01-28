Rashmika Mandanna, Sidharth Malhotra attend special bash to celebrate ‘Mission Majnu’ success

Rashmika and Sidharth smiled broadly as they posed for photos with photographers outside the party

Mission Majnu, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, debuted on Netflix on January 20. Sidharth plays an Indian spy in the movie who travels to Pakistan to thwart an attack on India. On Friday, the cast and crew of Mission Majnu gathered for a celebration in Mumbai to toast the movie's success. Rashmika and Sidharth smiled broadly as they posed for photos outside the party venue.

Sidharth was spotted at the party wearing black pants and a black t-shirt. Rashmika was seen smiling and waving to the photographers at the party in videos posted on paparazzi and fan pages. In addition, the actress gave a flying kiss as she entered the venue. Rashmika donned a black sweater with a sparkly skirt. Sidharth and Rashmika also posed for group pictures with the cast and crew of the movie.

Many fans took to the posts from the party shared on Instagram by a paparazzi account to share their reactions. A user wrote, “Great to see they are celebrating this success. I was waiting for it." Another fan commented, “Congratulations team.” Many users also dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section of a video featuring Rashmika.

The spy thriller has been helmed by Shantanu Bagchi. The film narrates the story of a RAW agent who travels to Pakistan on an undercover mission before and during the 1971 India-Pakistani war. Rashmika portrays a blind Pakistani girl in the movie.

Sidharth will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming web series, Indian Police Force, along with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. Rashmika will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, with Ranbir Kapoor as the male lead.