The teaser for Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Pushpa 2 (The Rule) to be unveiled on April 8

According to reports, the first teaser for Allu Arjun’s upcoming film, Pushpa: The Rule, will be released on the occasion of the star’s birthday on April 8. A video featuring some shots from the first part of the film and teasing an announcement for the sequel’s teaser have also been making rounds on the internet.

The first schedule of the sequel was completed in Vishakapatnam. After the completion of it, Allu had taken a break to spend some time with his family. According to a media organisation, the makers have compiled a three-minute-long teaser of the action sequences in the film shot so far and they plan to reveal it on April 8.

Puspha: The Rule is the sequel to the 2021 crime drama film, Pushpa: The Rise which also starred Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in important roles. The movie which was helmed by Sukumar narrated the story of a low-wage worker and his rise in the Sandalwood mafia. The film was released in theatres on December 17 and received a good response at the Indian box office.

At an event, Allu spoke about the upcoming film, saying, “I know all of you have been asking me for updates about Pushpa 2. I have a small one. If it was ‘Thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 1, it’ll be ‘Asalu Thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 2. Definitely, I’m hoping everything will turn out to be positive. I’m excited, I hope that excitement touches you too.”