Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif laud Rani Mukerji’s performance in ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’

Actress Rani Mukerji will be next seen in the upcoming drama film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway which is scheduled for a March 17 release. Recently, Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif watched the film at a special screening. Vicky took to Instagram on Thursday to share his review of the film calling Rani’s performance in the movie ‘brilliant’.

Vicky shared a poster of the film in his Instagram stories and wrote, “Makes your heart go out to families which have gone through the ordeal for real! Brilliantly told and performed. Hats off to Rani Mukerji for baring her soul out... also @jimsarbhforreal @anirbanbhattacharyaofficial and the entire ensemble cast for their nuanced performances. @ashhimachibber you are going to make people cry and love you for it. Congrats @nikkhiladvani @emmayentertainment @zeestudiosofficial! (clapping hands emojis).”

Katrina also shared the poster of the film on her Instagram stories, writing, “What an incredible gripping story, just captivates you, a rollercoaster of emotions... Rani Mukerji, no words to describe your brilliance, spellbound. Huge congratulations to the entire team.”

Recently, veteran Bollywood actress Rekha also praised the film after watching it at a screening. On the topic of the film, Rekha told media sources, “Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, was both exhilarating and heart-wrenching was sitting at the edge of my seat from the word go. It was an absolute delight to watch the dynamic performance of this 'Bengal Tigress' of a mother fight tooth and nail for her kids. This film is for the world to see what 'Mother India' is all about!”

Mrs Chatterjee vs. Norway has been directed by Ashima Chibber and narrates the story of an immigrant mother who struggles against all difficulties to regain custody of her kids. Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh, and Neena Gupta play other significant roles in the film.