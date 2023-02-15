Take look inside the fancy homes of Bollywood celebrities from Amitabh Bachchan to Hrithik Roshan

On February 14th, Netflix released the documentary, The Romantics, which provided more than a delectable look into the history and legacy of Yash Raj Films. A total of 35 individuals from the Hindi film industry, including some of its biggest stars, were interviewed for the documentary by director Smrithi Mundra (of Indian Matchmaking).

Also read: Kiara Advani stuns in yellow as she poses with brother Mishaal in new wedding pictures

While many chose to do their interviews in studios, gardens, or even their gym, many others welcomed the documentary crew into their homes. At their immaculate houses, celebrities like Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan, and Anushka Sharma recorded their interviews. Views of their residences can be found here:

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan also shot the documentary at his residence. The seasoned actor sat on a deep black sofa chair. A tiny table with his face on it was placed next to him. A colour-pop painting and a framed photo of his son Abhishek Bachchan were both mounted on the wall behind him.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan sat on a comfortable couch with black and white striped fabric for his part. A fireplace and some ornamental things on the mantel were visible behind him. The living room's centre contained a drum set as well as other seating spaces.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji, who is typically private, shot the interview at what appeared to be her office. She was seated behind a sizable painting of a child's head in a Chesterfield-style, tufted chair. The posters for her various films, including Bunty Aur Babli, Veer Zaara, and others, hung on a wall next to it. A bookshelf had all of her Filmfare, Star Screen Awards, and other honours.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma filmed the interview in an area of her house that is rarely seen. She was seated in a black chair, and a jewel-green sofa with pink and white pillows could be seen behind her. On the shades of the lamps, which were on either side of the couch, were fluted decorations. Large royal-themed paintings were hanging on the French-moulded, grey walls.

Also read: Inside Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's dreamy vow renewal ceremony in Udaipur [PICS]

Anil Kapoor

In a recent video, Anil Kapoor gave viewers a tour of his Mumbai home; the same one that appears in The Romantics. Anil’s home was decorated with a large painting in red, with beige drapes on either side. A glass centre table and numerous couches with regal appearances were seen in the video. The room also has several traditional lamps.