Inside Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's dreamy vow renewal ceremony in Udaipur [PICS]

Dancer Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya renewed their wedding vows to each other in a Christian ceremony in Udaipur on Tuesday. The couple had a great time as they walked down the aisle together as visible in a candid video that has been shared online by a paparazzi page.

The video posted on Instagram, shows the pair having fun as they make their way down the aisle. Hardik was seen wearing a black suit, while Natasa was dressed in a white gown with a long veil. As she walked in front of the bridesmaids, Natasa was seen holding a bouquet in her hand. Hardik walked alongside her while holding her hand, pausing occasionally to ask the DJ to play a particular song and do a dance step.

The pair tied the knot once more and shared beautiful photos from their wedding on Instagram on Wednesday. They captioned the post “We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love”

Natasa was a conventional Christian bride, wearing a white gown, and a pearl necklace. She had her hair tied in a bun and carried a white flower bouquet. Natasa and Hardik were seen kissing their son Agastya in one of the wedding photos.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul and Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were sighted at the Mumbai airport early on Tuesday ahead of the wedding. They are believed to have participated in the festivities at Udaipur, according to sources.

Hardik and Natasa got engaged on a yacht on January 1, 2020, and they later got married in a small ceremony at their home during the Covid lockdown. In July 2020, they welcomed their son Agastya into the world.