Kiara Advani stuns in yellow as she poses with brother Mishaal in new wedding pictures

Kiara Advani's brother Mishaal Advani, took to Instagram on Tuesday to post two images from the actress’s mehendi ceremony, hours after Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara posted the first snaps from the event. In the photos, Mishaal can be seen posing with his mother and sister Kiara.

Also read: Ram Charan, Shankar, Team RC15 share a sweet congratulatory video for Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra; watch here

“Ain't nobody loves me better,” Mishaal captioned the post. In one of the pictures, Mishaal is seen standing next to his mother, who is dressed in an orange lehenga, wearing a short white sherwani, black pants, and black shoes. They embrace one another as they strike a pose.

The next image shows Kiara leaning on Mishaal as they smile for the camera. She was seen wearing a white lehenga, a yellow dupatta, and traditional jewellery. Kiara also reacted to the post writing, “I love you,” along with several heart emoticons.

Many fans also commented on the post. A user said, “Gonna admit, More than Kiara, her mother is wearing a stunning & bridal feel kinda lehenga, love the colour. She is a star.” Another fan commented, “They all are so beautiful.” A user wrote, “Girls after seeing your caption - hold my beer.” Many users also asked Mishaal to share some pictures with Sidharth too.

On Valentine's Day, Sidharth and Kiara took to social media to share pictures from the mehendi ceremony. The captioned the post, “Pyaar ka rang chada hai (its the colour of love).”

Also read: [PICS] Best moments from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's star-studded Mumbai reception

Sidharth and Kiara exchanged vows at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on February 7. They had a reception for family members in Delhi and for their industry friends in Mumbai over the course of the weekend following the closely guarded royal wedding in Rajasthan. The couple appeared in the 2021 movie Shershaah and kept their romance a secret until the big day.