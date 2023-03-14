Allu Arjun shares newest click from 'short sweet' family vacay at Six Senses Fort Barwara

Allu Arjun, who was last shooting for Pushpa 2, has currently taken a break from work to sit back and holiday with his family. The actor shared a family photo on his Instagram handle featuring his wife Sneha Reddy, daughter Arha and son Ayaan.

Captioning the picture, Allu wrote, "Had such a lovely time here … A short sweet break with family." In the click, the Allu clan can be seen dressed in casual attire. The Pushpa star has picked a baggy shirt and paired it with white pants. Sneha, his wife, on the other hand, has picked a flowy dress with a cutout in the centre.

Take a look at the photos here:

Allu Arjun was holidaying with the family at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. For the unversed, it is an enclosed private sanctuary with luxury suites. The 14th-century fort was the wedding venue of Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

Coming to Allu Arjun, last week, the actor was in the news after he jammed with Dutch musician and record producer, DJ Martin Garrix during his Hyderabad concert. Garrix played Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise and Allu Arjun broke into an impromptu dance performance.

On the work front, the actor, in addition to Pushpa 2, also has a yet-to-be-titled project with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the works which is scheduled for release in 2024.