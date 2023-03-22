Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan return to India with sons post Africa vacation

Kareena was seen donning a beige dress which she paired with a white shawl at the airport

Early on Wednesday, Bollywood celebrity couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor returned to Mumbai after their Africa vacation with their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. The couple was clicked while leaving the Mumbai airport and the video of the same was shared on Instagram by a paparazzi page.

In the video, Saif can be seen walking towards his vehicle holding Taimur’s hand while Kareena walked in front of them. Jehangir looked around while being carried by his nanny. The Hum Tum actor also posed with a fan before he got in his car.

Kareena was seen donning a beige dress which she paired with a white shawl at the airport. She also wore dark sunglasses and carried a black bag. Saif chose a rust t-shirt with blue trousers and Taimur was seen wearing a pink t-shirt and blue pants.

Many fans also took to the comment section of the post to react to the video. One fan commented, “Beautiful family." Another fan commented, “He’s in great shape.” Many users also dropped heart emojis in the comments.

On Tuesday, Kareena shared a post on Instagram as she left Africa. The actress shared a picture of her family, writing, “Leaving a bit of our hearts in the wild...Africa 2023...”

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in the 2022 Hindi-language drama film, Laal Singh Chaddha which starred Aamir Khan in the lead role. She will next be seen in the upcoming movie, The Crew, with Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Tabu.

She will also appear in the upcoming Sujoy Ghosh directional, The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Saif, on the other hand, will be featured in the upcoming Om Raut film, Adipurush, alongside Kriti Sanon and Prabhas.