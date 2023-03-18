Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Safari Chic’ outfit from Africa vacay deserves your attention

Kareena has been sharing gorgeous wildlife photos from the trip along with candid photos of herself

Indian actress Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan are currently on a vacation in Africa. The actress has been sharing gorgeous wildlife photos from the trip along with candid photos of herself, Saif, and their sons Taimur and Jehangir since her arrival in Africa on her social media handle. On Saturday, Kareena took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of two lionesses standing on a massive tree trunk with her followers. She also shared a photo of her outfit for the day.

Kareena captioned the photo of her, “It's called Safari Chic.” In the snap, the actress was dressed in a printed beige shirt and pyjamas, a sleeveless winter jacket, and sunglasses as she stood beside a jeep. Kareena captioned a photo of two lionesses standing on a tree in the middle of the desert, “When time stood still...”

On Friday, Kareena shared a photo of herself posing with Taimur near a fallen tree. She wrote along with the image, “Bush and Beta.” She also shared a picture from her candlelight dinner with the blue skies in the background and captioned it, “Cobalt blue nights.”

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in the 2022 Hindi-language drama film, Laal Singh Chaddha which starred Aamir Khan in the lead role. She will next be seen in the upcoming movie, The Crew, with Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Tabu.

She will also appear in the upcoming Sujoy Ghosh directional, The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Saif, on the other hand, will be featured in the upcoming Om Raut film, Adipurush, alongside Kriti Sanon and Prabhas.