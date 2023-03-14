'And so the adventure begins,' says Kareena Kapoor as she shares pictures of Africa vacation with Saif, Taimur, and Jeh

Together with their sons Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan, accompanied by their nannies, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday morning. On Tuesday, Kareena uploaded a photo from their trip to a wildlife sanctuary and disclosed that they were vacationing in Africa.

Kareena posted their vacation images on her Instagram Stories along with the caption, "And so the adventure begins...God bless Africa." While their kids Taimur and Jehangir kept their attention on the giraffe behind them, Saif, wearing a blue t-shirt, distressed denim, and a barret, posed for the camera. Taimur is dressed in a grey tee and black leggings, while Jeh is seen wearing a striped tee.

Kareena and Taimur were both spotted on Monday wearing outfits that were nearly twinning. They both wore white t-shirts, black jeans, and grey jackets.

On the work front, Saif has been busy working on Om Raut's Adipurush. Kareena recently finished working on films by Sujoy Ghosh and Hansal Mehta. She will now start working on The Crew, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

