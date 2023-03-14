Deepika Padukone debuts new neck tattoo at Oscars 2023 [SEE PICS]

With RRR's Naatu Naatu winning under the Best Original Song category and The Elephant Whisperers bagging the Golden Lady for Best Documentary Short Subject, India took the lead at the Oscars this year and even one day after, the audience is talking about it.

Other than the double triumph, it was also Deepika Padukone who made the country proud by joining the list of presenters at the 95th Academy Awards.

The actress, dressed to nines in an Audrey Hepburn-esque Louis Vuitton gown, walked the stage with unmatchable poise and elegance. The actress gave a good look at her ensemble by sharing photos on Instagram and also subtly revealed her new tattoo on the side of her neck.

Her tattoo reads 82°E, the name of her self-care brand which is inspired by the meridian that runs longitudinally through India.

Deepika Padukone, for her Oscars debut, styled her LV own with signature diamond jewellery by Cartier.

Her look received a thumbs-up from actress Kangana Ranaut who tweeted, "How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best."