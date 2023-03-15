[PICS] Saif Ali Khan and Taimur pose on a jeep in new images from their Africa vacation

In one of the photos shared online, Taimur can be seen sitting on the hood of a jeep while looking away from the camera

Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are currently on a family vacation with their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, in Africa. On Tuesday, Kareena had taken to her Instagram stories to share two snaps from the trip with her followers. Now, many other pictures from the holiday have surfaced online, shared by fan pages on Instagram.

In one of the photos shared online, Taimur can be seen sitting on the hood of a jeep while looking away from the camera while Saif rested his arm on the hood of the vehicle. Some locals were also spotted in the snap, standing behind the jeep parked in a field. Saif was donning a blue and white t-shirt and blue pants for the trip while Taimur was dressed in a red sweatshirt and pants. The locations of the images were geotagged to Nairobi, Kenya by the fan account.

In another set of pictures, Saif and Kareena can be seen posing with a pilot of an aircraft. In a selfie snapped by the pilot, Saif smiled and showed the thumbs-up sign, while Kareena was seen smiling, sitting next to him. In the picture, Jeh sat behind them and Kareena was holding Taimur. In other photographs, Kareena and Saif also posed alongside the pilot at the airport. In the images, Kareena was wearing a green blouse with a coordinating jacket, jeans, and brown boots.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in the 2022 Hindi-language drama film, Laal Singh Chaddha which starred Aamir Khan in the lead role. She will next be seen in the upcoming movie, The Crew, with Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Tabu. She will also appear in the upcoming Sujoy Ghosh directional, The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Saif, on the other hand, will be featured in the upcoming Om Raut film, Adipurush, alongside Kriti Sanon and Prabhas.