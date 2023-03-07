Kareena Kapoor's adorable clicks, Kiara-Sidharth's loved-up pics: How celebs are celebrating Holi

B-town celebs are definitely having a gala time today away from work. Most of them have indulged in Holi celebrations and we cannot stop obsessing over their playful photos. Amongst the first ones to catch our eye with their photo carousel was none-other-than new bride Kiara Advani.

The Kabir Singh actress picked Holi to share photos from her intimate Haldi ceremony with Sidharth Malhotra. In the clicks, the duo can be seen all-decked up, flaunting their brightest smiles. Next up, we saw Kareena Kapoor's post with her boys Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan.

The little kiddos are drenched in water and smeared in colour from head to toe. In one of the photos, baby Jeh can be seen holding a water gun. Kareena captioned the photos, "Can't wait for the nap we're going to have post this fab #holi session (miss you Saifuuu) Spreading color, love, and joy to all... Love you Insta fam! Happy Holi"

Kareena's sister and actress Karisma Kapoor also shared photos from her Holi celebration. Much like last year, she celebrated the festival at her house with her kids. With her clicks, Karisma gave her fans a good look at how her Holi started and how she ended up looking later, stained in pink, blue and yellow.

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram handle and shared a cutesy photo with her mom, dad, two furry friends and sister-actress Nupur Sanon.

Other than the Shehzada actress, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Bhumi Pednekar, Shahid Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Ananya Panday and more shared Holi 2023 wishes.